Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $374.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

