Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.60. 1,042,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,244. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $414.30. The firm has a market cap of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

