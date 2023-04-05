Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

