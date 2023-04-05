Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 728.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. 294,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,373. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

