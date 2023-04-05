Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 48,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.34. The company had a trading volume of 103,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average of $207.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

