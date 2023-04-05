Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.52. 192,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

