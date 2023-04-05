Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VGT stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.58. The company had a trading volume of 309,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $407.04.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

