Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $186.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

