Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

