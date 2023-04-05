Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.58. 474,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

