Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $248.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $293.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

