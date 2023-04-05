Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Reduced by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

