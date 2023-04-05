Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 598,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

