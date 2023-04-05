Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

