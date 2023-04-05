VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 10,768 shares.The stock last traded at $162.99 and had previously closed at $161.80.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.76.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.