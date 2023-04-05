VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:PLUS)

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 2nd.

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Price Performance

About VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF

(Get Rating)

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.