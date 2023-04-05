US Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. 1,037,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

