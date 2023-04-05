US Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,696 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. 283,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

