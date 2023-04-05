Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 3,410,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,690,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Specifically, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,125 shares of company stock worth $4,952,394. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 91,562 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

