Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 3046876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UNIT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.05%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

