United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

