Uniswap Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $76.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00022046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00328665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.9073786 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 641 active market(s) with $70,212,461.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.