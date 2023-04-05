Uniswap Price Hits $6.17 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $71.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.17 or 0.00022119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00329413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000207 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

