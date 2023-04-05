Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNP opened at $195.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

