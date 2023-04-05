UMH Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -4,100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 173,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,855. The company has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $106,482 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in UMH Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.