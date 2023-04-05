UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $19.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

