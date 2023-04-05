UBS Group AG Sells 5,657 Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ellomay Capital were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ELLO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

