UBS Group AG Buys 9,377 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 755,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,521. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,876 shares of company stock worth $125,227. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

