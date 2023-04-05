TTP Investments Inc. Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Workday comprises 0.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.05. 1,686,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,898. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.69.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.19.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

