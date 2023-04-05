TTP Investments Inc. Invests $240,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BOX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after buying an additional 648,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BOX by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 508,869 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 534.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,480. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

