TTP Investments Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 2.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $154.81. The stock had a trading volume of 463,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

