Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.