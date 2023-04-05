Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $53,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 4,586,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

