Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Up 8.3%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.78. 62,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 31,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$116.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

