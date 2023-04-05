Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Trevena stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,454. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045.
