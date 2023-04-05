Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Trevena stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,454. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

