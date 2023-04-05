TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.75

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 62928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.