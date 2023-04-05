Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.75. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

