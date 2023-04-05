Traders Purchase High Volume of Eastman Kodak Call Options (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 304% compared to the average volume of 1,017 call options.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
KODK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 200,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Kodak
In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
