Traders Purchase High Volume of Eastman Kodak Call Options (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 304% compared to the average volume of 1,017 call options.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

KODK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 200,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Kodak

In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 579,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 361,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 304,910 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,373.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

