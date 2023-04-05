Traders Buy High Volume of Bristol-Myers Squibb Call Options (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 33,083 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the typical volume of 19,780 call options.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. 7,653,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
