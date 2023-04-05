Tracsis plc (TRCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 5th

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TRCS stock opened at GBX 868.80 ($10.79) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a one year low of GBX 850 ($10.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,075 ($13.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 923.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 933.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £259.68 million, a PE ratio of 17,300.00 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.84), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($105,573.27). Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.77) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

