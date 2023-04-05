Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.30.

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of TOU opened at C$56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,497.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,497.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,880,980. Insiders acquired a total of 26,120 shares of company stock worth $1,628,064 over the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

