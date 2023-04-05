TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading 6.2% Higher

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $62.72. 996,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,793,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

