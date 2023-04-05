Toncoin (TON) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and approximately $35.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00008245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,928.56 or 1.00062593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.27572955 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $34,027,552.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.