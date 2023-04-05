Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

