Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,083 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

