Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK stock opened at $287.10 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.