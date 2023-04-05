Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.26 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

