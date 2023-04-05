Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

