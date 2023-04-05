Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

