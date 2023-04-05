Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 785.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

